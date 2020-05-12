Still want your stimulus check by direct deposit? Then it’s time to act, Philadelphia.
Noon Wednesday, May 13, is the deadline for entering your bank account information on the IRS website’s Get My Stimulus Payment portal.
The IRS link to the “Get My Payment” feature is available here. You can use a bank account, PayPal, Venmo and other apps.
If you can’t enter your information, or don’t have your 2019 or 2018 tax returns, then you’ll have to wait weeks to get a paper check, instead of getting the quicker direct deposit.
According to Internal Revenue Service and census data, fewer than half of the commonwealth’s 12.8 million Pennsylvanians have already received their stimulus payments.
That’s slightly better than New Jersey and Delaware, where about one-third of the state population has received stimulus money.
But Pennsylvania is not so great compared with the rest of the nation.
About 26% of Americans nationally still haven’t received their money, according to LendEDU.
In Pennsylvania, not everyone is entitled to a stimulus check.
Remember payments are based on income. The full $1,200 was sent to individuals with incomes of $75,000 and below; $2,400 was sent to couples that earned below $150,000. Individuals with more than $100,000 in income receive nothing. States with greater populations of higher-income people may receive less money collectively than states with lower-income populations.
Maybe you’re eligible for stimulus money but haven’t set up a bank account with the IRS, so a paper check is your only option there. Or perhaps you meet the requirements for a check of up to $1,200 but had problems with the IRS portal, threw up your hands and are just waiting now for your check to come in the mail from the IRS.
There’s also a free U.S. postal service application called “Informed Delivery” that can help you track mail.
Here’s how to track whether it’s available in your area:
1. Head to the Postal Service’s Informed Delivery web page and tap the Sign Up for Free button.
2. Enter your mailing address, and then hit Continue.
If the service is available, you can continue to set up an account.