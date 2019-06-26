Anexinet employs about 280 -- including 200 in Philadelphia; 50 in Guadalajara, Mexico; and 30 at home or remote locations -- and is looking to add 15. The headcount has remained in the 250-to-300 range over the last several years. Like other tech companies, “we find recruiting qualified candidates difficult” in both the U.S. and the fast-growing Mexico tech sector, but remote hiring has eased local shortages, Pittman said.