Jeff Guaracino, the CEO of Visit Philadelphia and a tourism leader who worked to boost the economies of Philly and Atlantic City, died Tuesday after fighting cancer. He was 48.

As the head of Visit Philadelphia — the region’s official tourism marketing agency — Guaracino was in charge of drawing visitors to the city’s landmarks, hotels, and restaurants. He has led the group since 2018 and recently oversaw campaigns and partnerships to rebuild the hospitality and tourism sector in the wake of the pandemic.

Guaracino died peacefully at his Philadelphia home, his family announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

“With heavy hearts we inform you that we have lost a cherished family member, partner, and deeply loyal friend,” family members wrote. “Jeff was an inspiring leader, passionate traveler, skilled author and writer, teacher, learner, mentor, and role model.”

Before taking the helm at Visit Philadelphia, Guaracino was the chief executive of the nonprofit Welcome America, orchestrating the annual collection of July 4 events in Philadelphia. He also served as executive director of the Atlantic City Alliance (ACA), a New Jersey marketing agency tasked with promoting the gambling resort after Hurricane Sandy and casino closures.

Guaracino, a Philadelphia native, previously spent 11 years at Visit Philadelphia, from 2001 through 2012, as a director, and later as vice president of communications. Guaracino began his career at KYW-TV and CBS Radio and then as director of communications for the Franklin Institute.

He was also a leader in the LGBTQ community. He authored two books: 2007′s Gay and Lesbian Tourism: The Essential Guide to Marketing, and 2017′s Handbook of LGBT Tourism and Hospitality: A Guide for Business Practice, which he co-authored by Ed Salvato. He authored a travel column for the Philadelphia Gay News, too.

Guaracino most recently resided in Society Hill and was a graduate of Rowan University and Camden County Community College.