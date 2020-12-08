A federal judge on Tuesday turned down a bid by the Federal Trade Commission and the Pennsylvania Attorney General to temporarily block Thomas Jefferson University’s acquisition of the Einstein Healthcare Network.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Gerald J. Pappert, which followed six days of testimony in September, is expected to be appealed to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which means that the merger still faces a major hurdle.
As is standard in the evaluation of antitrust cases in health care, Pappert focused his analysis on whether health insurers would be forced to accept price increases for hospital care or could rely on hospitals outside the market area defined by the FTC to avoid price increases.
Cigna and Independence Blue Cross argued that they “would have to succumb to a price increase” if Jefferson and Einstein merged. The judge described those assertions as “not credible.”
“The court’s ruling is disappointing, and we are considering our options,” the FTC said in an email.
A Jefferson spokesman said the nonprofit had not yet read the decision denying the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction.
This is a developing story.