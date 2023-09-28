Live like The Geator: Jerry Blavat’s Society Hill condo is on the market

Unloading the dishwasher may take on new meaning for the next residents of the Society Hill condo owned by beloved DJ Jerry Blavat. The space is for sale for $789,900.

It’s not an official rule, but some may find it hard to put away dishes in a space formerly occupied by the man known as “The Geator” without saying one of the iconic Philadelphians sayings: “my man, pots and pans.”

Blavat died in January. An icon in the Philadelphia music scene, he was a DJ, band manager, record store and club owner, TV host, and concert promoter. He is remembered as shaping the pop music culture of Philadelphia as he promoted pioneering Black artists of the 1950s and 1960s, as well as for his regular appearances at Memories in Margate.

Blavat’s 1,913-square-foot condo is in one of the Society Hill Towers, an emblematic condominium complex which includes three 30-story buildings. The buildings were erected in the 1960s and designed by architect I.M. Pei, known for his design of the glass pyramid structure in front of the Louvre art museum in Paris.

Outside Blavat’s unit, an ornate door knocker shaped as the head of a lion welcomes visitors into the home, and next to the door, a plaque reads “The Geator.” In the listing photos, Blavat’s ties and jackets are still hung in the closet, and some of his awards sit on the kitchen counter next to a Virgin Mary statuette and a framed prayer.

The condo has an open kitchen, dining room and living room area with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the Delaware River. The kitchen includes a bar with stools, granite counters, and a wine cooler.

Blavat’s primary bedroom has floor-to-ceiling mirrors and windows, and includes beige carpeting. The bathroom is clad in dark green, with a striking black tub and sink, and an overhanging chandelier.

The apartment is a combination of two units. The second bedroom has been used as a den.

Beyond the price tag, the new owner of Blavat’s condo will pay $1,704 in building fees a month, according to the listing.

The apartment is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors. A sale is pending on the apartment, according to the online listing.

Members of Blavat’s estate declined to be interviewed for this article.