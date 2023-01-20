Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator with the Heater,’ has died at 82

Jerry Blavat, 82, the fast talking Philadelphia disc jockey and impresario known as “The Geator with the Heater,” has died. His tireless promotion of pioneering Black artists of the 1950s and 1960s shaped the pop music culture of the city where he maintained an iconic presence for seven decades.

Mr. Blavat first came to fame as a dancer on the teen-targeted pop music television show Bandstand in the 1950s. Having learned to jitterbug watching his mother and aunts and uncles dance to Artie Shaw and Tommy Dorsey records — ”The Italians, when the radio was on, they would start to dance,” he said — he quickly established himself as one of the stars of the show, then hosted by Bob Horn.

He went on to make his mark as a band manager, record store and club owner, TV host, concert promoter, deejay, friend to the famous, and a living breathing, irreplaceable repository of Philadelphia music history.

Mr. Blavat’s death on Friday morning, at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, his companion of over 30 years. The cause of death was myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease, and other health problems, they said.

At the time of his death, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night show on WXPN-FM (88.5), The Geator’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rhythm and Blues Express.

In recent months he had curtailed his always-busy schedule, canceling appearances at his Margate, N.J. club, Memories, due to painful injuries to his shoulders. He also postponed his annual oldies all-star concert at the Kimmel Center, scheduled for Jan. 28.

Mr. Blavat — a genius self-promoter who also dubbed himself “The Boss with the Hot Sauce” — was supremely well connected in the music world and show business.

Artists like Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin benefitted from his early support and remained loyal to him through the decades. He became friends with Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1950s and was best man at his wedding in 1970.

He served as Don Rickles’ valet, who introduced him to Frank Sinatra at the 500 Club in Las Vegas. Sinatra nicknamed Blavat matchstick because he was so skinny. Later, Sinatra would grow fond of the ravioli Blavat’s mother would cook for him when he played Atlantic City.

When Blavat’s memoir You Only Rock Once — whose title was shortened from one of his favorite sayings: “Keep on rockin’, because you only rock once!” — was published in 2011, Motown founder Berry Gordy wrote of Blavat: “For all the artists, and all the others in the music business, you have been so important to all of us through the years.”

The Queen of Soul put it more succinctly: “I love the Geator!”

Mr. Blavat grew up in South Philadelphia, the son of a Jewish father known as Louis the Gimp who, as he said in his memoir, operated an illegal bookmaking operation out of their Bancroft Street rowhouse. He had an Italian mother who, when she went to work at the Navy Yard during World War II, and was called “Lucy the Riveter.”

My mother taught me love,” he told The Inquirer in 2011. “My father taught me the streets, the nightclubs, how to hustle.”

Mr. Blavat had excellent taste and preference for original versions of songs by authentic rhythm and blues acts — rather than the whitewashed version that were rerecorded by bland mainstream singers.

He became a trusted adviser to Horn. Having heard Fat Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame” and Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” played by Black deejays like Jocko Henderson and George Woods on Philadelphia station WDAS, he advised Horn to play the originals, rather than the watered down versions sung by the likes of Pat Boone.

Little Richard later said of Blavat: “For a white boy, the Geator’s got too much soul. And can that boy dance! I remember doing his TV show and he jumps on the piano and starts to do The Slop … There’s only one Geator.”

Blavat’s advocacy of authentic R & B impacted the sound of the music made in Philadelphia, where both Black and white music makers were shaped by soul music.

In 2019, when Todd Rundgren inducted The Hooters into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame — where Blavat was inducted in 1993 — Rundgren said: “I tell people everywhere I go that I’m the product of the Philadelphia music scene. People ask me, what does that mean? I tell them it comes down to one thing: I grew up listening to the Geator.”

Mr. Blavat spoke his own language, an embodiment of the tradition of hep cat deejays who were entertainers that kept up a steady stream of patter while hyping records on the air.

He filled the dance floor at venues like Memories with loyal fans that he called “yon teens” long after their teenage years were in the past. Old friends, acquaintances and strangers were greeted as “my man, pots and pans!”

Mr. Blavat came up with his nickname early on as a variation on “gator,” because his radio show would eat you up like an alligator.

In 1960, Dick Clark interviewed Mr. Blavat on the show and asked him, “What do you do sir?,” he replied “Geator with the Heater.” Clark then explained to the TV audience that Mr. Blavat was “the most prominent young people’s deejay in the city of Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.”