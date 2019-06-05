Neff resisted suggestions by Wharton’s real-estate, hedge-fund and private-equity alumni to dump U.S. stocks and choose riskier investments in hopes of still higher returns. When he stepped down as Penn’s stock adviser in 1998, the school began a slow move toward the kinds of private investments favored by Ivy rivals Harvard, Yale and Princeton. But Neff remained an investment committee member -- and also a member of Barron’s magazine’s stock-picking panel -- for additional years in retirement. And his influence lasted long enough that Penn had not greatly expanded its private-equity exposure when the market collapse of 2008 left other Ivy endowments with billions in illiquid holdings and fat losses on their books.