John B. Neff, a plain-spoken Ohio native who moved to suburban Philadelphia and achieved the rare feat of beating the stock market for a generation, built Vanguard Group’s largest fund, and gave the University of Pennsylvania an Ivy League-sized endowment, without pay in his spare time, died Tuesday after an illness, his daughter Lisa said. He was 87.
Neff worked at the Philadelphia office of Wellington Management Co. from 1964 until his retirement in 1995. His clients included not only Vanguard but its founder and Neff’s frequent partner in an aggressive brand of tennis, Vanguard founder John C. Bogle, who died earlier this year.
Though Bogle is associated with autopiloted index funds and preached that managers can seldom beat the market, he made an exception for Neff’s careful focus on neglected companies, often cyclical industrial stocks that paid shareholders high dividends. Neff’s formula beat the S&P 500 in 23 of his 31 years at Wellington, outperforming the benchmark by an average of more than 3 percent through his career at the firm, the company reported on his retirement.
“He was a legend in the industry," and belongs on the “Mt. Rushmore [of] investment management," said veteran Philadelphia investor Theodore Aronson of AJO Partners. “He was a money manager’s money manager, a fundamental stock-picker of massive success. Famously, he would read the Wall Street Journal page by page in the morning,” then do it again, “in case he missed something.” Neff’s client reports avoided “investment mumbo-jumbo.” Instead they graded his own fund’s performance. “And he was a tough grader.”
Neff, who graduated with a bachelor of arts from the University of Toledo in 1955, worked in securities analysis for a Cleveland bank and earned his MBA from Case Western Reserve in 1958, before moving east to join the Wellington firm.
He stood for thrifty Philadelphia-style “value” investing against the higher-flying “growth” or “momentum” style of buying high-priced stocks in hopes they move higher, whose practitioners included Neff rivals like Peter Lynch and Jeffrey Vinik at Boston’s Fidelity Investments.
He was a champion of the CFA Institute, which provides investor education and manages the tough-to-pass Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He was collegial, “always cordial, open and encouraging” at investing-industry events held at Racquet Club of Philadelphia, says Howard Trauger, managing director at Carnegie Investment Counsel’s Philadelphia office and head of the city Bond Club.
In 1980, Neff volunteered to help the University of Pennsylvania -- a school he never attended -- boost its endowment from commuter-school to Ivy League status. Over the next 18 years, he managed the stock portfolio, returning an average of 16 percent a year as it grew to $3 billion from $200 million, with Neff’s returns inspiring confidence by new contributors.
Neff resisted suggestions by Wharton’s real-estate, hedge-fund and private-equity alumni to dump U.S. stocks and choose riskier investments in hopes of still higher returns. When he stepped down as Penn’s stock adviser in 1998, the school began a slow move toward the kinds of private investments favored by Ivy rivals Harvard, Yale and Princeton. But Neff remained an investment committee member -- and also a member of Barron’s magazine’s stock-picking panel -- for additional years in retirement. And his influence lasted long enough that Penn had not greatly expanded its private-equity exposure when the market collapse of 2008 left other Ivy endowments with billions in illiquid holdings and fat losses on their books.
Neff was often labeled a “value" investor, but colleagues stressed that he looked for dividend income as well as bargain-hunting. His 2000 book, John Neff on Investing, lacks prolific author Bogle’s folksy tone.
Neff wrote that he liked to be called a “low price-earnings investor,” calculating the rate of a company’s earnings growth, adding the dividend yield annual percentage, and comparing it to the price-to-earnings ratios of stocks he already owned, buying those that looked as if they had a lot of room to grow.
In a business full of aggressive salesmen, Neff’s tone often took on a bracing humility. As he told the Inquirer’s Andrew Cassel in 1995: “When you feel like bragging, it’s probably time to sell."