Johnson & Johnson, headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., is battling hefty verdicts and settlements over allegations that it played down the danger of its drugs and that its products caused injuries and illnesses. An Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million in August for wrongfully marketing opioid drugs as states battle a public health crisis fueled by the widespread abuse of the painkillers. Last week, the company agreed to pay $20.4 million to settle allegations in Ohio that it fueled opioid addiction in the state.