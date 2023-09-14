King of Prussia Mall opens five new stores

King of Prussia Mall recently added five new stores to its roster of retailers, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The news comes as large retailers have recently closed their Philadelphia stores and some malls have been struggling.

This spring, Target closed its 12th and Chestnut Street location. Marshalls is closing its second location in Philadelphia this year by the end 2023, and PREIT, the largest mall owner in Pennsylvania, faces almost $1 billion in debt.

Despite this recent downturn for brick-and-mortar retail in Philadelphia, King of Prussia Mall has been busy. The mall, which is one of the largest in the nation, is home to over 450 stores. In 2018, Simon Property Group Inc., the real estate group that owns the mall, said it would invest millions to upgrade parts of the aging building, and last month, Eataly, the Italian food hall, announced it would open a location at the mall in 2025.

Details of the new store openings:

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth, a jewelry store founded in 2005, sells lab-grown diamonds as well as their line of “Beyond Conflict Free” diamonds which the company touts have ”responsible origins.” Many young couples are opting for lab-grown diamonds, as they weigh the cost of an engagement ring with a mortgage or other life expenses. This is the second location in the Philadelphia area for the company which already has a store in Rittenhouse Square on Walnut Street.

The store opened in late August, and is located on the second level of the mall, next to Warby Parker.

📞 610-702-9225, 🌐brilliantearth.com, 🕑 Daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Versace

Founded in 1978 in Milan, the iconic Italian luxury apparel brand is now open at King of Prussia. Versace, which uses the head of Medusa as its logo, sells apparel, accessories and handbags. This is the only Versace store in the Philadelphia region.

The store opened on Aug. 26, and is located on the upper level, next to Givenchy.

📞 610-541-2390, 🌐versace.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose, the luxury performance apparel brand, is known for their signature coats designed to withstand extreme cold. The company, founded in 1957 in Toronto, Canada, has grown to over 50 store locations. The King of Prussia location is the company’s fifth outpost on the east coast, and part of Canada Goose’s efforts to more than double their store count by the end of 2028.

The 3,000 square-foot store opened on Sept. 9, and is located on the second floor, near the North Gulph Road entrance.

🌐canadagoose.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Face Foundrié

Face Foundrié is a facial bar which offers facials, eyebrow care, and scalp massages. The company has 30 locations throughout the country but the King of Prussia store is the second in Pennsylvania, following an opening in the Lehigh Valley.

The 1,275-square-foot store opened on Aug. 25, and is located on the mid level, across from Buffalo Wild Wings.

📞 855-959-3223, 🌐facefoundrie.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Inspiration Co.

The Inspiration Co., a jewelry company, is known for its bracelets engraved with inspirational messages. The company started in a garage in Florida in 2017 and has expanded to over 50 locations nationwide. The King of Prussia location is the company’s first store in the state.

The store opened on Sept. 8, and is located on the mid level, across from Kay Jewelers.

🌐inspirationco.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.