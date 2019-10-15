Kopelman has had to learn the news business quickly since the late Gerry Lenfest left him chairman of The Inquirer’s board. After years of “disrupting” old-style businesses such as news, he’s come to see that “having an independent local press, having public-service journalism is really important. Whether it’s doing our own asbestos-testing in schools, or [reporting on] people in positions in power abusing trust, or cheering on the heroes ... Gerry helped me realize these newspapers are under such tremendous assault by the internet. ... We have an incredible newsroom, incredible leadership, good raw materials, we just need to find a good recipe to get to the future.”