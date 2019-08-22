A lawyer in the Philadelphia suburbs was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing money from six clients, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.
Keith F. Garrity, 39, practiced law in Media. The clients allegedly paid him between $635 and $2,500 for a variety of services. But in each case, Garrity failed to deliver on the promised legal work or attend scheduled court hearings. The incidents took place between April 2016 and February 2019, according to investigators.
Garrity, of Marcus Hook, told detectives he was usually paid in cash, money orders, or Walmart-to-Walmart transfers “because he has issues with checks and did not maintain a bank account due to personal reasons.”
“Keith Garrity had an obligation as an attorney to dedicate himself to the interests of his client and advocate with zeal on their behalf; he did the exact opposite," said District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland.
Garrity could not be reached for comment.
Garrity’s license to practice law was suspended in 2017 for five years because he failed to file his annual attorney registration, according to state documents. He neglected to tell his clients that he was ineligible to practice law during that period. In May 2019, the state disciplinary board charged him with professional misconduct and suspended his license for an additional five years.