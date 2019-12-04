Federal prosecutors said that from 2009 to 2013, Farrell worked with the so-called “Nicka Organization,” a crime family based in Baltimore that distributed thousands of pounds illegal weed throughout the mid-Atlantic states. A 2009 DEA raid on the group’s headquarters turned up 80 pounds of marijuana, 30 cell phones, and a ledger showing $14 million in marijuana sales. Evidence also implicated Farrell — who had an office at 7th and Arch Streets — with concealing the origin of the organization’s ill-gotten earnings.