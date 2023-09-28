Nine Philly liquor stores will be closed for days or weeks to recover from vandalism

Nine Philadelphia liquor stores will be closed for days or weeks as staff clean up the damage — and in some cases re-evaluate security measures — after a series of nighttime break-ins and theft this week.

Eighteen of the city’s 48 Fine Wine & Good Spirits location were burglarized or robbed during the coordinated vandalism that hit several city neighborhoods overnight Tuesday.

At least one, the Adams Avenue location in Olney, was hit two nights in a row, with police reporting an early Thursday break-in there during which thieves shattered the windows and cleared out shelves.

After all city liquor stores were closed Wednesday, most locations planned to reopen around 11 a.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokesperson Shawn Kelly said. “The hope,” he added, is to have most operating on limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following locations will be closed until further notice, Kelly said, to “secure and repair:”

3250 N. Broad St. in North Philadelphia The Shops at Brewerytown, 3101 W. Girard Ave. in Brewerytown 4229 N Broad St. in Hunting Park 5159 Lancaster Ave. in Parkside 4906-4908 Baltimore Ave. in Cedar Park Erie Plaza, 3772 L St. in Harrowgate 2115 N 22nd St. in North Philadelphia Roosevelt Plaza, 6577 Roosevelt Blvd. in Oxford Circle Adams & Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave. in Olney

“We continue to prioritize the safety of our employees and our customers,” Kelly said. “We appreciate their continued patience and understanding.”