All Philly liquor stores are closed today after at least 18 were broken into overnight

All Philadelphia Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, as well as one across the border in Cheltenham Township, will be closed Wednesday after at least 18 locations were broken into on Tuesday night.

“Fortunately, no employees were hurt, although some were understandably shaken,” Shawn M. Kelly, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said Wednesday in a statement.

The decision to temporarily close more than two dozen Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations across the city was made, Kelly said, “in the interest of employee safety and while we assess the damage and loss that occurred.”

It was too early, he added, to estimate how much has been damaged or destroyed.

The stores will reopen “when it is safe to do so and when the damage is repaired,” Kelly said.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” he said, “and we appreciate their patience and understanding.”