First Bank, of Hamilton, N.J., says it has agreed to pay $149.5 million in cash and stock, worth around $15.31 a share, for Malvern Bancorp, a Paoli-based company with nine branches that has struggled to boost profits in recent years.

The price reflects Malvern’s trading value in recent days but was a disappointment to long-term investors. Malvern shares peaked at $27 in 2017.

The lack of a recent trading premium sends a cautionary signal to those looking for a revival of bank mergers at a time when many bank stocks have been depressed by the threat of a recession and rising interest rates.

Malvern Bank was founded as a building-and-loan society that evolved into a depositor-owned savings bank and then a publicly traded commercial bank. It reported a small loss in 2021, but this year said it was once again profitable.

The Malvern directors who approved the sale “are excited to be combining with a financially strong” bank that offers “high-touch customer service,” Malvern’s chief executive Anthony Weagley said in a statement.

Malvern Bank employs 77, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

After a banking career in New Jersey, Weagley was named in 2014 to the top job at Malvern after his predecessor was ousted in a shareholder revolt. He beefed up small-business lending and private banking services in a bid to appeal to the area’s wealthy residents.

The deal adds Malvern’s $1 billion in loans and other assets — mostly in Chester County, the richest of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, and neighboring areas — to First Bank’s current 18 branches with $2.7 billion in assets in Mercer, Burlington, Gloucester Counties, north-central New Jersey, West Chester and Bucks County, Pa., and an outpost in Florida.

First Bank chief executive Patrick L. Ryan called it a “high-quality and low-risk transaction,” noting that Malvern focuses on small-business lending, private banking and customer service. As part of a larger bank, the Malvern offices will be able to make larger loans and more “cost-effective” deposits.

Ryan said it would also be good for investors with the “earn back” on the purchase price more than making up from the cost by mid-2025.