Cargill Meat Solutions, a 900-worker Hazleton plant that packages meat in plastic for supermarket shelves in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, shut down temporarily on Tuesday as 130 hourly workers tested positive for COVID-19, and a rash of employees called out sick, a union leader said.
And on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to the family that a 70-year-old union steward at the JBS Beef slaughterhouse in Souderton, now shut down for its second week for sanitizing, died on April 3 from respiratory failure brought on by the pandemic virus.
Enock Benjamin of Oxford Circle checked with a doctor but was not tested for COVID-19. He thought he had a bad case of asthma, using a nebulizer as he coughed and lost his appetite, his distraught son, Cabo Benjamin, said.
By the time the family realized how sick he was, they couldn’t transport him to the hospital and called the paramedics. He died soon after at home in his bed. “I’m screaming in the street because nobody is there,” his son said of waiting about 20 minutes for the ambulance. He broke down on the phone.
Meat-processing plants across several states — Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska, along with Pennsylvania — are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks. A federal food inspector in New York died from the disease last month. And at least four meat plants in Pennsylvania have recently closed due to concerns related to the pandemic, said Wendell Young IV, president of the 35,000-member United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776, which represents all four plants.
They are Cargill in Hazleton, on the I-80 corridor connecting eastern Pennsylvania with New York, and JBS in Souderton along with the CTI hamburger-grinding plant in King of Prussia and Empire Kosher in Mifflintown in central Pennsylvania, Young said.
“These environments are almost impossible for workers to adhere to safe-distancing protocols," Young said. "We want our folks back to work but we want them back safely. Safe is more important than fast.”
Young said that the number of COVID-19 cases among Cargill hourly workers had risen to 164 by Thursday morning.
Some companies are temporarily closing to sanitize facilities while also boosting hourly pay and offering bonuses to fearful workers deemed to labor in an “essential” industry. Cargill said it would reopen its Hazleton plant as soon as it’s safe. In late March, Cargill and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union negotiated a $2 per hour raise for shifts worked between March 23 and May 3. In addition, JBS Beef employees will be eligible for a one-time $500 bonus on May 15.
Meat-packing plants present unique safety issues. Workers stand elbow-to-elbow wielding cutting tools and jostle each other in crowded break rooms. Temporary workers, transported in vans, can bring in the disease.
Keeping such workers healthy is part of the pandemic’s complexity as U.S. companies and government officials seek a smooth-flowing food-supply chain without causing panic over potential shortages and worker safety.
“Everybody has to understand that there is food out there. We don’t see any shortages,” Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau, said Thursday. “We are concerned but we are not alarmed yet,” he added of the difficulties facing food-processing plants with the pandemic.
The the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that COVID-19 cannot be spread through food, said Martin Wiedmann, a professor in food safety at Cornell University. It’s an “unstable virus” that is mostly spread through sneezing and person-to-person contact. Stomach acids also mostly neutralize the virus if it’s eaten, he added.
Wiedmann described the risk of the virus spreading on food packaging as “extremely low, virtually nil” because of the time between packaging and when it’s stocked in supermarkets. But he added that grocery shoppers should always wash their hands after returning from the store.
Still, experts say workers may avoid the plants, fearing they could be exposed to the virus, leading to labor shortages.
Young said he has encouraged union workers to be honest when they test positive for COVID-19, but "it’s almost like the AIDS virus. People really want to be private about it.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew rapidly in Hazleton, Young said, adding that “it crept up on us.” The Cargill plant supplies an estimated one million families a day with meat, he said.
Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan said Wednesday that the Hazleton employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 are receiving appropriate medical care.
Cargill has met all food shipments “to date," he said, adding that “we will shift production to other facilities within our broad supply chain footprint to continue to meet demand for our products.”
Neither CTI Foods nor Empire Kosher could be reached for comment. CTI closed its operations with about 100 employees on March 26. It’s expected to reopen next week, Young said. Empire Kosher closed early last week and would have been closed for part of this week for Passover. It’s expected to reopen next week, Young said.
JBS Beef spokesperson Cameron Bruett said Wednesday night that the Souderton plant shut down when several managers displayed flu-like symptoms. “We have decided to close the plant for two weeks to ensure we have the appropriate management leadership in place before resuming operations,” he added. The plant is expected to resume operations on April 16.
Among the precautions the company plans to take when the Souderton plant reopens: promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms; dedicating staff to continuously clean facilities; temperature-testing team members when they enter the plant complex; providing extra personal protective equipment, including protective masks; removing vulnerable employees from the plant with full pay and benefits and relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick.
The Souderton plant had four or five confirmed COVID-19 cases among its hourly workers when it closed about two weeks ago, Young said. Now there are 17, he added.
Cabo Benjamin said on Thursday that his father, a 70-year-old Haitian immigrant, planned to retire in two or three years from the Souderton plant, but kept going because he found so much satisfaction there. “Our of 12 years, he never missed a day and he was never late,” Cabo said.
His father spoke Creole, but learned Spanish to interact with the workers. He’d help Haitians get jobs there too. For a while, he drove a van to transport workers to the plant, which was 40 minutes from his home. “In the Haitian community, he was a huge figure,” Cabo Benjamin said. “Everybody thought that my dad was like their dad.”
In one indication of his popularity, Local 1776′s Facebook posting on Benjamin’s death garnered 132 reactions, 55 comments and 62 shares. It did not mention COVID-19.
Said one: Enock Benjamin "was not a worker. He was a life lover. He didn’t love his life for himself. But through others, he watched his own life. He dreamed about seeing his colleagues, coworkers become better and better every day. [Enock] was a huge facilitator. For him no problem is difficult. He always try to solve people’s hardships. When HR is between 2 difficult mountains, that['s] just because [Enock] doesn’t talk yet. This handyman, this lawyer, this fighter will never rest in peace because his won’t stop being cited everywhere and everyday.”
Cabo’s sister, Debbie, traveled to Philadelphia from her home in Mississippi. Cabo and his mother, Mireille, called the doctor on Thursday to ask what they should do after learning the cause of death on Wednesday. The doctor said there was nothing he could do and did not test them. The doctor told them to self-quarantine. That’s what they’re doing, Cabo said, as they make funeral arrangements.