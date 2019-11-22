During a drive last November from a New York City hotel to Jersey City, Tarragó and Va regaled the undercover agents with stories about how cheap cocaine and marijuana were in Paraguay. The couple told one of the undercover agents that they could get the drugs out of Paraguay, but told the man they believed was a narco-trafficker that he would need to get the drugs into the United States. Later in the conversation, the couple admitted they had a network that could import the drugs into the U.S., according to charging documents filed in Trenton.