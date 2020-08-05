This is disconcerting, but it is not an argument for pressing on the fiscal brakes now while the pandemic is still raging. Doing so would only undermine the economy and exacerbate the nation’s fiscal problems. When it comes to the nation’s finances, lawmakers have a Hobson’s choice. There is no good option, but the least bad one is to continue to provide strong fiscal support at least until we are on the other side of the pandemic and the economy has a clear path to returning to full employment. Besides, with interest rates pinned close to zero by the Federal Reserve and likely to remain there for the foreseeable future, and with inflation if anything too low, there is no pressing reason for lawmakers to pull back now.