Some economists argue that the extra $600 was too generous and had discouraged people from going back to work. Because jobless workers receive the full $600 regardless of their previous earnings, many have earned more on unemployment than they did on the job, according to the authors of a recent report published by the University of Chicago. The report cited the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, which estimated that 64% of workers would receive more income from unemployment benefits than from working until the end of July.