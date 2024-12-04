Warehouse plan would cut down all but nine of 236 trees on a site in Moorestown

Moorestown is considering whether to allow a warehouse developer to cut down 227 of the 236 trees on a five-acre North Lenola Road property.

The Marlton-based developer is proposing to construct two separate buildings with 37,500 and 10,000 square feet of flexible warehouse, office, and work space for 30 tenants. The site would include 84 off-street parking spots and 30 loading spaces.

The developer also is requesting a “design waiver” or exemption from municipal tree replacement requirements by making a deposit in Moorestown’s Tree Bank — an option under the township’s Preservation and Restoration of Existing Vegetation ordinance. The payment is generally set at $350 per tree (potentially $79,500) in this case.

But the ordinance also requires that no more than 60% of trees on a particular property ought to be chopped down for development or similar purposes. A report by Environmental Resolutions, Inc., an engineering firm in Mount Laurel that evaluated the site plan, also took note of the limit.

The township planning board’s final review of the site plan application by 900 Lenola Road LLC was postponed from Thursdaydue to procedural issues unrelated to the trees.

Grassroots pushback

“I have been approached by numerous residents expressing concern about this project and the removal of so many trees,” said John Gibson, who chairs the advisory Moorestown Tree Planting and Preservation Committee.

“Removal of 60% of the trees is bad enough but on top of that the developer wants to exceed that amount,” said Gibson. “The committee is definitely against granting a waiver of the removal of more than 60% of the trees and we are definitely in favor of replacement trees.”

The developer did not respond to requests for comment. Township officials expect a planning board vote will be rescheduled after the developer files the required public notifications.

Mayor Nicole Gillespie said it would not be appropriate for her to comment on a matter in advance of a vote by the planning board.

But she noted that the board “does have the option to reject the waiver that is being requested, and/or require the developer to plant replacement trees.”

Questions persist

Warehouses are permitted on the property, which is within a Business Park Zoning District that was established 32 years ago. It has since seen robust office, warehouse, and other commercial developments.

But local environmentalists are concerned that official approval of a near clear-cutting of trees on the site could set a precedent.

“I can understand the necessity of developing a parcel but owners ought to be considerate of the impact it’s going to have,” said Barbara Rich, a longtime advocate in Moorestown who serves on the township’s Environmental Advisory Committee.

“We know that these trees are not old-growth trees, and that the site is surrounded by existing warehouse and trucking operations,” said Mark Pensiero, president of Save the Environment of Moorestown.

“But why have a tree-preservation ordinance if an exception for tree removal on this scale can be approved?”

Henry Balikov, who sits on the environmental advisory committee, said he and other members “share the concern” about the potential tree removal.

He also said the committee only became aware of the proposal after the 70 and 73 website first reported the story Nov. 20.

Balikov said members informally discussed the matter but have not yet reached a consensus.

Rich, who was one of STEM’s founders in 1972, said preserving trees ought to be not just a goal but a given in Moorestown, where leafy residential streets and verdant landscapes are a source of community pride.

She also noted that Moorestown is recognized as an official “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation.

While she didn’t suggest the designation could be lost, Rich said Moorestown’s trees “should always be a priority in our planning process.”