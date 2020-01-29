South Mill Champs is making its move as some of the growers who dominated the industry in the early 2000s are settling expensive antitrust lawsuits. Twenty-one growers, including South Mill, Modern, Giorgi, and more than a dozen other Chester and Berks County growers, agreed to settle price-fixing claims by grocery-store buyers against the former Eastern Mushroom Marketing Association for a total of $46 million last year ($22.5 million went for plaintiff’s lawyers and other expenses). Insurance didn’t cover the settlement or expenses. Several of the growers have gone out of business since the claims were filed.