‘We are a smart bet,’ NAAIA leader says ahead of sold-out Philly conference

Diversity strengthens the insurance industry, according to the National African American Insurance Association, which is bringing its largest-ever conference to Philadelphia this week, backed by large companies that support the group amid the national conversation over race and hiring.

NAAIA will hold a sold-out national conference for 1,200 members on Tuesday through Thursday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It’s the biggest attendance in its 28-year history, says Omari Aarons-Martin, chief executive since January. The organization’s membership has more than tripled, to 3,300, since 2021.

The Black insurance pros will hear from more than 80 speakers and panelists on topics including underwriting, sales, leadership, and tech professionals. Speakers include Christopher J. Swift, CEO of insurance and investments giant The Hartford, and John Q. Doyle, CEO of Marsh McLennan, the largest U.S. insurance agency, along with professionals from across the industry.

The group is meeting in the wake of President Donald Trump’s orders to suppress diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility policies and the cancellation of diversity offices and hiring mandates in federal agencies and as some big corporations have scrubbed their diversity goals.

Aarons-Martin, a former Liberty Mutual and Macy’s manager and past African Methodist Episcopal minister who has headed NAAIA since 2018, talked about the group’s goals, practices, and evolution with The Inquirer. Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Why is NAAIA coming to Philly?

We actually started here in 1997. We were a state organization in Ohio. We had been studying the long-term impact of redlining on quotes and rates.

We were invited to American College in Bryn Mawr [now King of Prussia] to an event celebrating Lang Dixon, an African American businessman and insurance broker. One of the articles about that event described us as a ‘national’ association. We decided we were ready; we went national. I headed the Boston chapter before I joined the national staff [as executive director in 2022].

Some of the big Philadelphia insurance [employers] are our sponsors. Chubb is a Level One partner. Philadelphia Insurance Co. Lincoln National, where a portion of the former Liberty Mutual benefits people have moved. And Aon, they are everywhere, and other national companies. We have 90 financial sponsors in all.

How is your organization affected by the Trump administration’s pushback on diversity?

When we look at the history of what we lately call Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, we see it has had many names. I imagine it will have many more. It has never been popular. But the work is the same work, and it is important to African American professionals and to people who run the companies.

Two studies NAAIA produced with Marsh McClennan, are posted on our website: The Journey of African American Insurance Professionals from 2018 and Next Steps on the Journey, 2023. They both have data about barriers to entry for Blacks and African Americans, primarily being the lack of access, lack of knowledge, lack of mentorship and sponsorship. The same are barriers to retention and promotion.

In the post-George Floyd wake, there was a lot of activity, but we didn’t see more people moving into senior manager/executive manager positions beyond the pay bands of $100,000 to $150,000 per year. A lot of people are still treading water in those same spaces. We know the work takes time to see its full effects. We imagine in the next study we will see more forward movement and projections.

How are insurers reacting to the current climate?

It’s early. We have seen some efforts from this administration designed to create fear and a sense of chaos. That makes them uneasy. They get with their lawyers.

I am encouraged. A number of our partners have said, ‘We are still very committed to this journey; you don’t have to worry about funding from us.’ Retention hasn’t changed. I am particularly encouraged by partners who say, ‘We have government contracts and we have to make this work.’

Some of them do have to ask some questions, with answers we all know: ‘Is NAAIA an inclusive organization?’ For the 28 years of our existence, it’s always been, ‘Yes.’ A white man, anyone, can join and can be in leadership.

I’m a Star Trek fan. Captain Kirk used to say, ‘Risk is our business.’ As insurance professionals, we are risk averse by nature, but we make really smart bets. And now our partners have been affirming that we are a smart bet.

Insurance is a diverse business with many sectors. Who is the core of your membership?

A wonderful thing about NAAIA is we have people from every group associated with insurance.

A majority are from property and casualty personal lines, specialty lines, reinsurance. A significant number are underwriters, brokers, independent life agents and other agents. We also have significant populations of employee benefits, legal, and human-resources and diversity professionals. IT is a growing specialty. Our core is professional development, all kinds.

How did you grow so quickly these past few years?

Two things: word of mouth from our members and increase in partnership support. And, in the post-George Floyd era, we were invited into more rooms.

How do you help members directly?

Our network creates the opportunity to create deep relationships and promote your brand as an employer. Every year companies bring senior leaders, and they look at our people — 1,200, this year — and they see us and say, ‘Hmm, my talent acquisition people tell me it’s hard to find these people, but here are 1,200 of them. I’m giving out all my business cards.’

When they come together from across the industry, they bridge the gap between their current level of knowledge and the level they need to move forward in their career. We bridge the gap in terms of mentors and sponsors they may or may not have. A people manager will sit next to a function manager. Our number one value proposition is the network of people in the rooms where we gather.

We have 33 chapters across the United States. I have been really encouraged by the number of peer associations across the industry — including identity organizations like the National Black MBA Association, National Society of Black Engineers, Association of Professional Insurance Women, and groups such as the Risk Management Association — that have all linked in, making intentional efforts to be inclusive of African Americans. Nurturing the careers and networks of our members and encouraging them to show up better and more authentically at all levels and places.

Who are some of your prominent members?

Our national board chair is Ricky Jones, president of Travelers’ Metro region. In a 40-year career, he has won a lot of awards. He very freely shares and openly nurtures. George Woods, immediate past chair of U.S. Broker Sales at Swiss Re, is another example. Look at our national board and our speakers for this conference. They are consummate mentors, sponsors, leaders. We are fortunate in our leadership.

Do you lobby for legislation?

No, we are a 501(c)6 organization. Our advocacy is through telling our story.

Are other advocacy groups having a tougher time?

Some organizations promoted themselves as ‘a DEI organization.’ We’ve been clear since we started in 1997: Our primary offering is professional development.

None of the executive orders discourage people from learning on the job or building their own network. That’s what NAAIA provides at our core.