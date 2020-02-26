The lawsuit alleged that Judy was ill-equipped to use the medical device, called a Monteris Medical NeuroBlate Sidefire. According to the complaint, Judy never had used NeuroBlate to treat the type of tumor affecting Brassloff and the probe had never been tested for that purpose. In addition, Judy, a Jefferson University professor, testified that he routinely ignored error messages during such procedures and didn’t know he could do diagnostic MRIs mid-procedures.