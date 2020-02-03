A Philadelphia reader, walking through Center City one day viewing all the new construction, realized to her surprise that an enterprise she thought was disappearing appears to be attracting new money and spreading to more corners.
So she wrote to Curious Philly — where readers ask our reporters questions and we hunt down answers — and posed this excellent question:
“It seems there is a recent significant increase in the number of storefront banks opening in Center City. Given the high rent for these locations, and the fact that people increasingly conduct their banking business electronically, what’s the explanation for this sudden surge?”
She is right — while bank branches are going out of style in most places, some banks are adding offices in Center City, and more are sprucing up their existing operations so they are more visible.
The number of bank branches in Philadelphia and most of the nation peaked in the mid-2000s at about 100,000 and has since declined to under 90,000, as more people bank online.
Banks have shut branches even faster in the Philadelphia area, which grew more slowly than the United States as a whole.
Yet there are also new bank branches — or at least new locations, and bright new signs — popping up in Center City, for several reasons:
- A few big national banks, especially JPMorgan Chase & Co., are betting they can interest electronic customers and new ones in buying more products by sticking branches in high-traffic locations. Even small branches can function as billboards, flashing the brand name from bright new signs. Moorestown-based banker Vernon Hill has also been adding branches of Republic Bank; he says the vanished Philly banks have left a vacuum.
- Out-of-town banks, such as WSFS from Wilmington, OceanFirst from the Jersey Shore, and BB&T from North Carolina (soon to be renamed Truist), have acquired Philadelphia-area banks and are seeking to raise their Center City profile because they believe the neighborhood is one of the most lucrative and dynamic in the region. It has a lot of well-paid professionals, small-business owners, and pre-professional students whom the banks hope to convert into profitable customers.
- A few established banks such as Citizens, which has more branches in the SEPTA-served counties than any other bank, have been closing older locations and moving to shiny new digs on more prominent corners.