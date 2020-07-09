Fifteen companies that won tax breaks all claimed they were considering moving to the same office complex in New York -- Blue Hill Plaza -- if they didn’t get the tax incentives from New Jersey. Evidence shows that “at least some of these companies never sincerely considered the Blue Hill Plaza to be a real option,” said the task force, which is chaired by Rutgers law professor Ronald Chen and staffed by two law firms Walden Macht & Haran and Quiñones Law.