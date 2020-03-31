“The media have widely reported on the bitter infighting between the state’s politicians that seems to have degenerated to the point where personal feuds outweigh sensible public policy,” the statement said. “By failing to honor its uncontestable obligation to deliver the required tax certificate, New Jersey is broadcasting to the world that it is an untrustworthy partner. By politicizing its business commitments, the state appears bent on discouraging future investors in its economy while scaring away those who are already here.”