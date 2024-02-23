Nuuly now lets you rent Tierra Whack’s clothing

Tierra Whack fans can now experience what it feels like to be in the artist’s shoes — or her sweater.

Nuuly, the clothing rental brand from Philly-based URBN, has partnered with Whack to rent out 41 items of clothing from her closet to subscribers.

“Tierra Whack is just kind of the ideal person for us to do this with,” said Kim Gallagher, executive director of marketing and customer success at Nuuly. “I think she aligns so incredibly well with who we want to be as a brand — kind of that fun, dynamic nature that we’re always putting forward.”

It’s the first time the company has rented out a celebrity’s clothing. The collaboration could set the stage for other future partnerships, Gallagher said.

Nuuly, which launched in 2019, has nearly 200,000 active subscribers. Customers choose six items of apparel every month for $98 from the Nuuly catalog. The company’s inventory includes a little less than half of its items from URBN brands such as Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People, said Gallagher. Items are directly shipped to customer’s homes and then returned after a month via mail to a Nuuly facility, where they get laundered and prepared for their next customer. This month, the company opened a new 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Missouri.

“I would have loved to wear some of my favorite artist’s wardrobe pieces growing up,” Whack said in a statement.

Items from Whack’s closet that are available to rent include a yellow polka dot outfit that she wore at Vice President Kamala Harris’ party honoring the 50th anniversary of hip hop last year, a sweater she wore at Coachella in 2019, and a crochet two-piece set she wore to a Sixers game in Philadelphia.

The partnership launched Thursday, and comes ahead of Whack’s latest album release, which is scheduled for March 15.

As with all Nuuly rentals, if subscribers fall in love with one of Whack’s pieces, they have the option to purchase it. But Gallagher says she hopes some of the artist’s items will stay within the Nuuly brand to continue renting them out.

Whack was born and raised in North Philly, which Gallagher says makes this partnership particularly special for homegrown URBN.

Asked about Philly style, Whack told Teen Vogue, “You can be whoever you want to be in Philly, as long as you’re doing it confidently. That’s what I remember, even from being a kid, you just got to be you.”