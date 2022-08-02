Check your refrigerator or pantry, because oatmilk maker Oatly, which has a large presence in Philly and New Jersey, is part of a nationwide food-and-beverage recall.

A maker of specialty drinks issued a recall for 53 of its products because of potential microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Fresno, Calif.-based Lyons Magnus issued the voluntary recall after an analysis showed they did not meet commercial sterility benchmarks, raising the risk of contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii.

Though no illnesses have been reported, the FDA advised against consuming any of the 53 products.

The recalled products are packaged under brand names Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown, Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, MRE, and Imperial.

Some specific recalled products include:

Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition (32-ounce slim carton)

Premier Protein shakes in chocolate, vanilla and café latte flavors (330 ml. carton)

Aloha plant-based protein shakes in chocolate sea salt, coconut, vanilla and iced coffee flavors (330 ml. carton)

Intelligentsia cold coffee and oat latte (330 ml. carton)

Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk

The best-by dates on these recalled products range from November 2022 to September 2023. For detailed information — including photos the products in question — see the FDA recall announcement.

To identify the lot codes and best-by dates, check the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases.

More information can be found at fda.gov or by calling the Lyons Magnus recall support line at 800-627-0557.

Symptoms of cronobacter infection

Although cronobacter infections are rare, vulnerable populations and those who are immunocompromised are more susceptible to illness. Common symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Cronobacter was found in infants who were sickened or died after consuming formula from an Abbott factory in Michigan earlier this year. The FDA shut down the Abbott factory, which recently resumed production.

Although the illnesses could not be traced to the plant, and the company said bacteria tied to the illnesses did not originate there, the factory was closed for months after the FDA cited unsanitary conditions, leading to a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

None of the products in the latest recall are for infants.

Oatly’s Philly connections

Founded in Sweden, Oatly has substantial operations in the Greater Philadelphia region.

In 2019, Oatly opened a factory in Millville, N.J., its first company-owned facility in the U.S. The factory produces the company’s oat base, which is the base ingredient for products such as oat milks and frozen goods. The Millville facility includes an innovation lab, where product development works on new items for consumers.

In 2020, Oatly also opened research-and-development labs for its North American operations at the Frankford Arsenal, a former munitions factory in the city’s Bridesburg section.

Oatly’s warehouse in Millville represents a $120 million investment. It has created 30 jobs and is expected to create 70 more positions.

The Washington Post contributed to this article.