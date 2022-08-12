The maker of Oatly, the popular oat milk with Philly-area connections, has expanded a voluntary recall to include four more Oatly products and products by other brands like PediaSure and Ensure.

The California-based manufacturer Lyons Magnus made an initial recall of 53 products spanning multiple brands in late July and added to the list Wednesday. According to the Food and Drug Administration, potential microbial contamination is the reason for the recalls. An analysis found that the products in the recall didn’t meet sterility specifications.

Even if nothing seems off about the products — many on the list don’t expire until well into 2023 — the FDA warns consumers not to digest them because they might be contaminated with cronobacter sakazakii and clostridium botulinum.

Though rare, cronobacter sakazakii can cause fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection, with immunocompromised people being more susceptible to infection, per the FDA. Clostridium botulinum may cause severe food poisoning that can include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. In its worst form, the poisoning can lead to respiratory paralysis.

The Oatly products added to the recall list are Oat Milk Barista Edition (11-ounce cartons), Oat-Milk Chocolate (11-ounce cartons), Oat-Milk (11-counce cartons), and Oat-Milk Barista Edition (32-ounce slim cartons).

Oatly has a factory in Millville, N.J., and a development lab in Bridesburg.

Also on the list are a handful of Sweetie Pie Organics smoothies, including two that cater to women seeking to increase lactation, and a PediaSure Harvest product used for tube feeding.

Consumers can check the top of bottles or cartons to see if the lot codes and best buy dates match any of the recalled products. The same information can be found on carton cases in multipacks.

The complete list of newly recalled products can be found on the FDA’s website and customers can reach Lyons Magnus recall support at 800-627-0557.