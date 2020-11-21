The exchanges are websites where you can buy a policy directly from an insurance company for yourself or your family, if you can’t get one elsewhere. You can receive a subsidy to help with the cost if your income is less than 400% of the federal poverty level — currently $51,040 for an individual and $104,800 for a family of four. This year, 84% of exchange consumers did. These subsidies mean that plans may be free or very low cost if you qualify.