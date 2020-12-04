Cole Weiche said he called the state thousands of times over four months when he didn’t get unemployment benefits. The former cook from South Philly said he’d dial throughout the day, even while eating, all to no avail. One time he tried random extensions, starting at “1” and working his way up until he got to extension 43 and reached an official who said she couldn’t help. Weiche resorted to selling pasta on Instagram to help make ends meet.