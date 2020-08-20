Consumer advocates say the state does not have a good statistical handle on the scale of the nonpayment problem, and there is a risk to lifting the moratorium on service terminations. The state’s electric, gas and water utilities reported in June that about 845,000 customers were so far behind that their service could be ended, an increase of 9.6% from a year ago. Of the accounts in arrears, about 790,000 are residential customers, including 211,000 classified as low-income families.