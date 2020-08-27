The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday postponed a decision on allowing utilities to resume shutoffs of nonpaying customers, marking the third time the stalemated panel has been unable to agree about lifting a moratorium on service terminations enacted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The PUC put off a vote until Sept. 17 on whether to lift the order banning service terminations, put into place in March after the state declared a COVID-19 emergency. Twice previously, the commission deadlocked in votes to end the moratorium.
Utilities said the moratorium on shutoffs and payment penalties has led to a dramatic increase in nonpaying customers, but consumer advocates said the action was vital to protecting consumers hit by the pandemic’s economic outfall.
The commission conducted its discussion behind closed doors in executive session and gave no indication of points upon which it remains divided. Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, the PUC’s chair who had called for a vote this week, made a brief statement after Thursday’s announcement, thanking interested parties for submitting responses to the PUC.
“I understand the gravity of the issue that this commission is faced with and although I regret not being able to provide any type of motion or opportunity for a determination today, I do believe that we will eventually get to vote on this matter and it will be a well-informed and considered vote,” she said.
The commission’s previous stalemates were determined by a 2-2 vote along party lines, with the two Republicans favoring lifting the moratorium on shutoffs, while the two Democrats have opposed it. However, Dutrieuille, a Democrat, had said that an absolute moratorium protecting all customers is unsustainable, leading to speculation that a compromise was in the offing.
The postponement works in favor of consumer advocates, who had urged the PUC to reject a resumption in shutoffs. It also lowers the window in which utilities can terminate non-paying customers before the state’s annual winter moratorium on shutoffs goes into place at the end of November, prohibiting utilities from disconnecting customers during the heating season through the end of March.
The state’s electric and gas utilities say total customer unpaid bills have soared to $479 million through the end of June, up $139 million or 41% over 2019 levels. Peco, the company that serves Philadelphia and its suburbs, says that without the threat of termination and the suspension of late-payment fees, only 2% of overdue customers have responded to its outreach efforts to enter into payment plans.
Utilities say that customers are more likely to default the deeper they dig themselves into debt, requiring a costly shutoff, disrupting families and eventually forcing the utilities to seek rate increases for all customers to pay the cost of the write-offs.
“Once people owe more than $1,000, the chances of collecting that go way down,” said Alison Alvarez, the chief executive of BlastPoint, a Pittsburgh analytical firm that uses artificial intelligence to help utilities to identify at-risk customers.
“Honestly when somebody owes even $300, we’ve seen mathematically that it gets to be less and less likely that they’re going to write a check to you for the whole outstanding balance,” Alvarez said in a interview.
The Tenant Union Representative Network, and Action Alliance of Senior Citizens of Greater Philadelphia, and the Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania petitioned the PUC to initiate a “robust public review process” of the moratorium before allowing shut offs to resume. The Energy Association of Pennsylvania, the trade group for utilities, had opposed the petition.
Other states have sorted out their COVID-related bans on shutoffs without much controversy. About 24 states have enacted pandemic bans on utility shutoffs, according to the National Association of Regulatory Commissioners. New York has extended its moratorium until next year.
New Jersey last week announced that utilities had agreed to extend their voluntary moratorium on shutoffs unit Oct. 15, allowing energy companies more than a month to warn customers who have fallen into debt to apply for COVID-enhanced relief programs or to pay up before their service is shut off.
New Jersey customers who are struggling to pay were encouraged to reach out to their utility company about assistance programs and payment plans, or to check with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ “Assistance Programs” page for information about programs that are available to eligible customers.
The Philadelphia Water Department, which is not regulated by the PUC, announced Wednesday it will extend its moratorium on shutoffs of nonpaying customers through Sept. 30. Philadelphia water customers were encouraged to apply for help immediately at phila.gov/waterbillhelp or by calling (215) 685-6300 to avoid a large bill when shutoffs resume.