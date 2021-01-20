Though the two states reported comparable winnings from casinos and online gaming platforms, Pennsylvania generates far more tax revenue from the industry because of its higher tax rates. Pennsylvania, which collected $1.1 billion in taxes last year compared to $1.4 billion in 2019, assesses a tax rate on slot machines at most casinos at about 52%, which includes 34% state tax, 2% local share assessment, 6% for the Economic Development Trust Fund, and about 10% for the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Fund.