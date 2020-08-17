Parx Casino in Bensalem generated $59.9 million in revenue, up 14.4% from a year ago -- it was one of only three casinos to report increases in retail slots revenue. Total revenue at Parx was more than double the next closest Pennsylvania casino, the Wind Creek Bethlehem, where revenue was off 38% from last year. The Bethlehem casino launched I-gaming only on July 24, so it has missed out on the online gaming boom.