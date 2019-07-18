Around-the-clock live-streaming “real money” online casino gambling — iGaming — is now available in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that Parx Casino in Bensalem and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino near Hershey have been approved for internet casino gaming after several days of testing. SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia is completing two days of tests on Thursday and is expected to be launched on Friday.
The three casinos are the first to offer online slot machines and table games, such as roulette and blackjack, under the sweeping 2017 expansion of Pennsylvania’s gaming law.
Casino operators could buy separate licenses for online slots, casino games, or poker. Most operators paid $10 million license fees to get all three internet gaming licenses.
Parx is offering video poker currently, but live peer-to-peer poker with a dealer will be offered at a later date because the software systems require more review, the gaming board said.
Parx says its new online casino can be accessed on Android devices, Macs and PCs only. Macs and PCs must be connected to wifi. iPhones and iPads are not currently approved by Apple but will be available in the future.
Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware are the only other states where online casino gambling is legal.
Pennsylvania is the nation’s No. 2 state for commercial casino revenue, behind Nevada, at $3.3 billion last year.