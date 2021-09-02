Pennsylvania residents and businesses are waiting to find out if the commonwealth will receive federal relief for Hurricane Ida damage and a disaster declaration.

“It’s too early at this point to tell whether or not the damages we’ve seen from the remnants of Ida will meet criteria for a federal disaster declaration for either Individual Assistance or Public Assistance,” said Ruth Miller, director of communications for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in response to an email.

Her agency’s is assessing damage with county officials, but the job won’t be done for several days, she said.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides funding to state, county and local governments and eligible nonprofits to repair or replace damaged or destroyed infrastructure. To qualify, counties must each meet thresholds for storm-related costs and the state overall must have had damages of a least $19.6 million.

About 34,000 electric utility customers in the Philadelphia area remained without service late Thursday afternoon –-31,000 of them were Peco Energy customers in Pennsylvania, mostly in Montgomery County. Utilities estimated that most service would be restored by Friday night, though Peco said some outlying customers might be out of service into the weekend.

Wednesday’s torrential rains also forced the shutdown of Aqua Pennsylvania’s Pickering West and Pickering East plants in Schuylkill Township near Valley Forge.

Aqua on Thursday asked customers in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties who served by the plants to conserve water. Those customers are now being served by the company’s other treatment plants, as well as water supplied through interconnections with the city of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency to enable state agencies to more quickly respond to request for assistance from counties. Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to ever strike the U.S., likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind, and other damage. The storm’s remnants dropped devastating rainfall across Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey on Wednesday, killing at least 25 people and causing significant disruption to major population centers.

President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged help for New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Biden said he spoke with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and planned to talk to Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf as well.

But details are scant. “Will it be grants, loans? No one knows. What does it mean for Pennsylvania and how can we get businesses back on our feet?” said Gene Barr, president of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry in Harrisburg.

“Our chamber is on alert and coordinating with the county and U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Guy Ciarrocchi, president of the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry.

“Sadly, we may not know the full extent of the damage until Friday or Saturday, especially around the Coatesville, Downingtown and Phoenixville, as the waterways haven’t crested yet,” he said.

“These types of disasters and how they’re covered by insurers is a challenge,” said Sam Marshall, president of the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania.

California received an emergency declaration this past week due to fires, which have burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the other.

Business interruption

Struggling to recover from the pandemic shutdown, many Pennsylvania businesses are now hurting from the aftermath of Ida’s flooding.

Hurricanes and other natural disasters wreak havoc long after the storm departs. And business owners must now investigate their insurance coverage and begin filing claims, said Marshall.

A property insurance policy covers the physical damage to a business. A business income insurance (BI) policy covers the loss of income that would have been earned, according to accounting and advisory firm EisnerAmper.

Wind damage from Hurricane Ida will generally be covered by private insurers, the Consumer Federation of America said.

.

But insurers have been steadily increasing the deductibles for hurricane wind damage and imposing other, sometimes draconian, policy limitations, said J. Robert Hunter, CFA’s director of insurance. Coverage changes are often buried in renewal paperwork that consumers may not understand or even read.

“Most people who had flood damage from this storm will be covered by flood insurance,” Hunter added. “But if you don’t have flood insurance, you won’t be covered.”

Flood insurance is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), the program administered by FEMA and launched in 1968 after the Category 4 Hurricane Betsy destroyed sections of Florida and Louisiana. Many of those who suffered losses had no insurance because of its high cost.

To better reflect current flood risk, NFIP and the FEMA, tare updating technology and data to flood maps nationwide starting Oct. 1. “It’s the first time FEMA has updated their risk model since the 1970s,” said Michael Lopes of nonprofit First Street Foundation, a research organization that looks at the impact of climate change.

Property owners in New Jersey and Delaware face some of the highest risks in the nation for flooding over the next few decades, according to First Street. The flood risk research firm says that’s thanks to rising temperatures in the atmosphere and oceans causing hurricanes to reach farther north.