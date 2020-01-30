Advocates for restoring the Philadelphia Energy Solutions complex in South Philadelphia as an oil refinery say the 1,300-acre property comes with legal restrictions that inhibit its reuse as anything unrelated to energy or chemical production, complicating the property’s potential bankruptcy sale to an industrial redeveloper.
A deed restriction on the properties, included as part of a previous sale, provides that the land can only be used for commercial or industrial activity. The language specifically excludes schools, nursing homes, residential style facilities and "publicly accessible recreation areas,” which some community activists had hoped would replace refining operations. The refinery shut down and declared bankruptcy — for a second time in 2 years — after a devastating June 21 fire.
Another deed restriction appears to even more narrowly circumscribe potential uses of the property by limiting disturbances of its soil, which is seriously contaminated after 150 years of oil-processing.
The deed language provides that “disturbance of the subsurface strata and soils of the premises shall be avoided,” except as may be necessary when constructing and developing improvements to the refinery, or "installing new operations, business or processes at the refinery that are related to the refinery business, the energy industry generally and the chemical industry.”
The deed restrictions appear to apply to most land parcels in the 1,300 acres occupied by the fuel refining complex. The restrictions, which are filed in the public record, are powerful legal tools that bind subsequent property purchasers and are difficult to modify without a separate court proceeding, according to legal experts.
Advocates for resuming refining operations say the legal restrictions support their campaign to get PES to reject a $240 million bid from Hilco Development of Chicago for the property. In a Jan. 17 bankruptcy auction, the refinery chose Hilco, whom city officials say has told them does not intend to resume refining operations.
Hilco beat out a rival developer, Industrial Realty Group, of Santa Monica, Calif., whose supporters say bid $25 million more than Hilco, but was listed as the runner-up. IRG has since teamed up with Philadelphia Energy Industries, headed by former refinery chief executive Philip Rinaldi, who said he wants to restore refining operations.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Kevin Gross has scheduled a Feb. 6 confirmation hearing in Wilmington to consider the refinery’s reorganization plan. Objections to the plan are due Feb. 3. The refinery can change the plan before the confirmation hearing.
Several hundred members of labor unions planned a rally outside Philadelphia City Hall Thursday afternoon to support saving the refinery, which they say is a major economic engine for the region. The unions represent workers who were among the refinery’s 1,100 employees, as well as hundreds of other contracted workers. The rally was organized by the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council.
Organizers said they also intended the rally to serve as a counterpoint to activists and public officials who have welcomed the closure of the refinery, which they see as a public safety and health menace. Before its closure, the refinery was the region’s largest stationary source of air pollution.
Potential complications with the deed restrictions has emerged publicly only in recent days as supporters of restoring the refinery have mounted an effort to resume operations at the site, which was the East Coast’s largest refinery before it closed.
The restrictions are spelled out in a 22-page “special warranty deed” filed in 2012 with the Philadelphia Commissioner of Records when the property was sold by Sunoco Inc. to Philadelphia Energy Solutions. Sunoco, which is now owned by Energy Transfer LP, retains legal responsibility for remediating contamination that occurred prior to 2012, and the deed restrictions apparently were a means to protect its interests.
The deed restrictions were unmentioned in a report issued in November by Mayor Kenney’s Refinery Advisory Group, which encourages a reuse of the site that is “cleaner, safer, and better for Philadelphians.” The restrictions were also not mentioned in 2018 report by Penn’s Kleinman Center for Energy Policy, which closely examined legacy issues with the financially troubled refinery.
Peter Navarro, the assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy, mentioned the deed restrictions in an interview with the Inquirer Tuesday in which he expressed the Trump administration’s support for efforts to keep the 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery operating. Navarro said that thousand jobs and national security interests would be affected by the closure, and make the Northeast too dependent upon fuel imports.
Rinaldi, the retired refinery executive who has teamed up with IRG to restart restart the plant, also mentioned the deed restrictions in an interview Tuesday, saying the provisions were “certainly not inconsistent with what we’re trying to do.”
Rinaldi’s plans, which he outlined in August, include restarting the refining and working in partnership with with RNG Energy Solutions, a company that announced plans in 2018 to build a $120 million digester that can convert more food waste a day into renewable methane gas. Rinaldi also suggested that some solar panels might also be installed on the site.
Any disputes over interpreting the deed restrictions could complicate the property’s reuse with additional litigation.
A spokesman for Mayor Kenney, whose administration was present at the closed-door auction and welcomed Hilco’s bid, broadly interpreted the deed restrictions.
“There is a deed restriction for the property underlying the refinery, but it most certainly does not limit the property’s use to refining, or to only industrial uses,” Mike Dunn, a city spokesman, said in an e-mail. “The current deed, in fact, permits use for most commercial and industrial uses. Use of the property for housing, recreational areas open to the public generally, nursing homes, and other similar sensitive uses are prohibited.”
The city did not address the deed restriction affecting soil disturbances, and whether that would restrict any construction to uses related to refining, energy industry, or chemical production.