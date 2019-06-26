DuPont scientists had feared DuPont’s 2017 merger with Dow Chemical Co. would force a shutdown at the Stine office, lab and experimental farm complex, and that the company would move some staff to larger labs in the Midwest, and lay off others as DuPont did at its main Experimental Station near Wilmington. (A reorganized DuPont Co. has since spent more than $200 million updating the station, though some of its businesses are now up for sale.)