I knew Epps, who as CEO built PRWT Services Inc. into a facilities-management and business-process provider in 14 states, as a City Hall realist. When City Council tried to help workers by passing expensive employer restrictions and requirements, he warned how that could drive jobs away: “We would like more high-end jobs than tourism and hospitality. But if you don’t have a job, I would argue a job with wages and benefits is better than no job.” Get in the door, then rise up.