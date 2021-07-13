The developers pursuing a $2.6 billion project at the South Philadelphia Navy Yard say they are committing $1 billion of that money to hiring minority workers and contractors and taking other diversity measures over the next two decades.

“It will be incredibly inclusive at all levels,” said Gregory Reaves, co-owner of Mosaic Development Partners. Mosaic is developing the site with Ensemble Real Estate Investments.

The Mosaic/Ensemble partnership has placed $7.5 million of the design and engineering contracting with minority, women, veteran and disabled-owned businesses, or 50 percent of the initial-stage design funds, the developers said in a press release on Tuesday. Among the retained firms is Moody Nolan, one of the nation’s largest Black-owned architectural firms, the developers said in a statement.

The developers are building 610 apartments, pharma labs, a parking garage and a hotel in the first phase. They say they will employ a 35 percent diverse construction workforce with half of the workers coming from the Philadelphia region.

Up to 20 percent of the equity in the project will be provided by minority-owned investment firms or investors of color, said Brian Cohen, senior vice president and regional director for Ensemble. This amounts to an estimated $300 million to $350 million with a potential for substantial investor returns. Cohen said that minority investors have traditionally been blocked from investing in big projects like this one.

The Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., which manages the Navy Yard on the city’s behalf, chose the Mosaic/Ensemble team to develop the 109-acre parcel about a year ago. This initial phase of the project is expected to cost $480 million. Ensemble, based in California, is a major property owner at the Navy Yard. Mosaic is based in Philadelphia.

The federal government closed the Navy Yard as a military base in the mid-1990s. Since then, 150 businesses that employ 15,000 workers have located there, visible from I-95 and a short distance from the Philadelphia International Airport.

Plans for the apartments entail three buildings of between five and seven stories, Reaves said. They will be the first residential housing units on the site. “We need to make sure we brought the appropriate scale to bring a community,” he said. Mosaic and Ensemble said they had an “ongoing commitment to providing housing affordability for 15% of all residential units.”

The Mosaic/Ensemble plan a speculative 130,000-square-foot pharma lab. They also hope to build a custom pharma-manufacturing plant to boost the region’s growing life sciences sector.

Over time, the developers plan more than 1 million of life sciences and office space on the 109-acre site. There are plans for a hotel but they have not been finalized. The buildings in this first phase of the project are expected to open in 2023 or 2024.

Cohen said that buildings are in various stages of development and zoning approvals.