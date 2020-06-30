American Airlines recently announced that all flights will be booked to full capacity starting on July 1, meaning that passengers will be seated less than six feet apart from each other for the duration of their flights. The company also plans to increase the average flights per day at Philadelphia International Airport by 111% on July 7 from what they were in June, estimating an average of 207 departures per day on a modified summer schedule. That number is down from an average of 392 daily departures in July 2019.