Lori Ceasar, 49, was nervous about boarding a full flight.
But on her recent trip from Louisiana to Philadelphia, the Lake Charles resident calmed down after seeing that her seat-mates were wearing face masks, gloves and face shields. “They were younger people, with full PPE, and that made me feel safer,” she said.
On Tuesday, American Airlines sought to assuage concerns of customers like Cesar. Airline officials led a guided tour for reporters highlighting new safety protocols at check-in kiosks, the Admirals Club, boarding gates, and the planes themselves.
“This is the start of a busy travel period for us,” said Jim Moses, VP of Northeast Hubs and Gateways, noting that American expects more than 50,000 travelers this year through Philadelphia International for the Fourth of July weekend. “We’ve added social distance markers, face coverings, and cleaning to keep passengers safe.”
American Airlines recently announced that all flights will be booked to full capacity starting on July 1, meaning that passengers will be seated less than six feet apart from each other for the duration of their flights. The company also plans to increase the average flights per day at Philadelphia International Airport by 111% on July 7 from what they were in June, estimating an average of 207 departures per day on a modified summer schedule. That number is down from an average of 392 daily departures in July 2019.
The airline will likely face decreased summer revenue this year given the plans by the European Union to put a travel ban on nonessential Americans. “In 2019, American operated daily 21 long-haul trans-Atlantic flights to 20 destinations in the U.K. and Europe,” wrote airline spokesperson Andrew Trull in an email. This summer, American has no plans to operate flights to Europe though “PHL will continue to serve as the primary trans-Atlantic gateway for American.”
With increased flights elsewhere, however, American also plans to upgrade their safety and cleaning measures.
When customers check in, American requires them to complete a health assessment survey. “The questions validate that you’re willing to wear a face covering throughout the flight and that you have not been exposed to COVID-19,” said Moses. Those kiosks are disinfected by employees after each use.
At the boarding gate, passengers are reminded of the requirement to wear face coverings for the duration of the flight, and warned that they could be denied boarding if they don’t comply. But Moses notes there are some exceptions to the face covering requirement, such as if a passenger has trouble breathing. “They would still be in their normal seat, and it would be cleared with the flight crew,” said Moses.
Between each flight, a group of six to eight employees are already spending a half hour cleaning the inside of the plane with paper towels and a spray bottle of Sani-Cide EX3, a broad-spectrum disinfectant. At night, a group of ten employees is spending an hour and a half giving the plane a deep clean with the same disinfectant. Every seven to ten days, planes are also sanitized with electrostatic spray guns, which cover the walls, seats, overhead bins, and ceilings with a fast-drying disinfectant.
“The cleanliness of planes so far is better than it’s ever been before,” said Charlie Leocha, president and co-founder of Travelers United, which represents the traveling public.
But “airlines really have no enforcement capability of dealing with people who don’t wear face masks,” he said, bemoaning the lack of a federal mandate for onboard face coverings.
He worries that on a full flight, one person without a mask on could put everyone at risk. “I’m concerned about the fact that American Airlines is stopping social distancing and getting ready to pack planes again,” said Leocha.
Despite a surge of new COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country, Moses said the airline has no plans to reconsider booking full flights. “We feel very, very comfortable with the layers of safety and security we have in place,” he said.
So far, those measures don’t include regular COVID-19 tests for employees, or temperature checks for passengers before boarding.
But among the changes that passenger will notice, the Admirals Club, a private lounge, now operates at 50% capacity. Patrons are led to different areas of the lounge by employees to ensure social distancing. The bar is also open at a limited capacity, and food service is available through pre-packaged snacks.
Likewise at the ticket kiosk and boarding gates, all employees are required to wear face coverings at all times, and every service checkpoint has a plexiglass shield to separate customers from workers.
Jason Coulter, 38, said he feels comfortable with the new changes. “They have to take precautions and I understand that and it doesn’t bother me,” he said.
His flight last week from California was full, but to him, it felt like “just another normal flight.” Coulter, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, appreciated the new cleaning measures, but didn’t know how much they would actually help. “I understand it’s a big deal, but I think some people are overreacting.”