Officials are planning to relocate the homeless individuals who have been sheltering at the Philadelphia International Airport, and starting next week the airport will restrict access to its terminals to employees and travelers.
City officials have been working to find places to move the nearly 100 homeless individuals who have been staying at the airport during the coronavirus pandemic, said Brian Abernathy, the city’s managing director.
Abernathy said he hopes the city will be able to offer shelter beds to individuals currently staying at the airport, as they move vulnerable residents now staying in shelters to quarantine sites at hotels.
"By doing so we think we’ll also have shelter space that can be made available to those people who are sheltering in the airport,' Abernathy said Wednesday. “So there’s a few moving pieces but we’re working very well with SEPTA and the airport to be able to address those issues.”
The city’s effort to find shelter space for individuals at the airport comes as the airport prepares to restrict access to its terminals, starting May 22.
The airport has thus far permitted people to shelter at the airport, and has directed them to Terminal A-East, which has not been in use for flights.
But the situation has raised concerns — including a security breach incident this month when a man who airport security officials believed was homeless was found in the bathroom of a Southwest plane as the flight crew prepared it for boarding. Recently obtained airport security communications indicate the man “got into the airfield through the gate 2 … Then the person walked to the gate E17 and entered to the aircraft through the Jet Bridge stairs.”
City officials signed an emergency regulation Wednesday that will allow the airport to limit access to only ticketed passengers, employees, and others with official airport business.
“PHL is among many airports in the country dealing with the difficult balancing act of engaging individuals without shelter with compassion, while keeping passengers, employees and the facility safe," airport spokesperson Florence Brown said in an email Thursday.
The regulation states that “individuals experiencing homelessness will be offered information about appropriate services … but shall not be permitted to remain on the airport premises or in the airport terminal buildings."
Brown said airport security will enforce the restrictions by approaching individuals who they observe to be waiting in the airport for “prolonged periods of time" and advising them to leave if they do not have official airport business.
Airports in other cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, have taken similar measures during the COVID-19 crisis. Philadelphia’s airport also requires all passengers and employees to wear masks, under a regulation that took effect Monday.