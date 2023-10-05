You won’t need a ticket to fly to get past security at PHL soon

People will soon be able to visit PHL — and get past security — without a ticket to fly.

Starting November 1, those who want to accompany travelers to their gate can apply online for a free day pass to visit the airport, thanks to a new initiative at PHL.

“This was an amenity that we really wanted to offer for our community,” said Megan O’Connell, PHL’s director of marketing and branding.

In the past, accompanying a passenger to a gate was possible by contacting airlines directly, according to their own policies, said O’Connell. Going forward, people can apply with the airport instead through the new Wingmate Guest Pass Program. Up to 50 people will be allowed into PHL each day, as the initiative rolls out.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: PHL’s new gym offers workout clothes, private showers and on-demand classes for $25 a day

“We know that there’s a lot of people who might need to assist loved ones or friends to get to their gate. We know that there’s people that want to greet an inbound passenger on a domestic flight,” said O’Connell.

To get a day pass, people will need to apply one to seven days before their visit. They’ll have to provide the reason for the visit and the same identifying information they typically do when they purchase a ticket, including name, date of birth, and an email address. Once approved by TSA, customers receive a digital ticket.

After arriving at the airport, visitors will be able to head straight to security at terminals D, E, or A-East to access the secure side of the airport. They’ll present their ticket and go through the same screening that travelers flying do.

Pass-holders can access the airport between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., and must leave by 10 p.m. on the day of their approved pass. There is a six-hour limit for the visit, and visitors will need to request a new pass each time they want to come to the airport without a flight booked.

» READ MORE: American Airlines launches new bus program at PHL that lets some travelers skip security lines

Similar programs are already offered at other airports including Orlando International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Although the PHL program is expected to primarily be used by people who want to pick up or drop off someone at a gate, it is available to people who might want to visit the airport for other reasons too, said O’Connell.

“There might even be people who live in the area that want to shop or dine here,” she said.