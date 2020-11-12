Philadelphia has long held the distinction of being the nation’s poorest big city, with 23.3% of the city’s population living below the poverty line in 2019, according to the U.S. Census. The situation was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession that put tens of thousands of residents out of work. The city’s unemployment rate was 11.7% in September, down from a peak in June but still well above the 5.9% rate in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.