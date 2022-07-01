Shoppers and diners have returned to Center City, in numbers that are nearly comparable to levels seen before the pandemic.

Center City’s commercial core is slowly but steadily recovering from the impact of COVID-19, with new businesses opening and existing retailers moving to new or larger locations, according to a report released this week by the Center City District/Central Philadelphia Development Corp.

Most important, consumers are opening their wallets and spending once they get downtown.

In the first quarter of 2022, retail sales within Center City’s core boundaries — Vine Street to South Street, Delaware River to the Schuylkill — reached 94% of 2019 levels, and restaurant sales reached 74% of 2019 levels.

According to Center City District president Paul Levy, “the challenge is businesses getting workers back into the office,” noting that only 52% of Center City office workers have returned.

The trend toward permanent remote work is contributing to Philadelphia’s overall tepid economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in the total workforce, according to a recent report from Pew Charitable Trusts, the latest in a series on Philadelphia’s Fiscal Future, published in partnership with the William Penn Foundation.

However, Center City’s uptick in foot traffic has been helped by the return of out-of-town shoppers, tourists and convention attendees, more than 100,000 college students, and just more than half of Center City’s 146,000 office workers. Center City saw an average of 346,833 pedestrians daily in mid-June, or 84% of pre-pandemic levels.. That is Center City’s best foot traffic number since 2019, Levy said.

“The diverse mix of downtown has sustained the steady presence of pedestrians on sidewalks, day and night,” said Levy. The Center City District is funded by local businesses in Philadelphia’s downtown.