In a reversal of its earlier stand, the Philadelphia school board late Thursday night voted to approve a tax break to the city’s largest development project, a former South Philadelphia refinery site that is to be rebuilt into a massive logistics hub.
The board voted 7-0, with one abstention, to approve a 10-year extension of the site’s Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) designation, a proposal backed by Mayor Jim Kenney. Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which bought the 1,300-acre property out of bankruptcy in June, has said the tax breaks are important to its project, which will require hundreds of millions of dollars for environmental cleanup before the property can be rebuilt.
The school board in August rejected the proposal after three progressive board members, Ameen Akbar, Mallory Fix Lopez and Angela McIver, voted no. They switched course Thursday, they said, after the city detailed more information about the money the district would see and the safeguards that would be put in place to make sure Hilco fulfilled its promises.
McIver said she changed her vote after Hilco met with district officials and promised job opportunities for recent graduates without interference from trade unions, which McIver said often “function as private clubs" and shut out Black and brown people.
Hilco, which paid $225.5 million for the site formerly owned by Philadelphia Energy Solutions, pressed the city to extend the property’s KOZ status, which was granted in 2014 and set to expire in 2023.
Businesses in Keystone Opportunity Zones pay little to no state and local business taxes through an assortment of credits, waivers, and abatements. Hilco has promised to pay a $1.25 million annual payment to the district in lieu of school taxes. The board’s approval was required since the KOZ designation potentially impacts the School District’s revenue stream.
The Kenney administration had supported the tax break for the project, which it called an “unprecedented opportunity to revitalize one of the largest and most important parcels in the city of Philadelphia.”
The vote drew anger from teachers, parents and activists who had opposed corporate tax breaks, and were pleasantly surprised by the board’s earlier rejection of the Hilco designation.
Many of the 73 speakers who registered to testify Thursday night were opposed to the KOZ extension.
Community member Hannah Holiday told the board that she was “completely appalled that you would reject a stream of revenue” from Hilco. “We all know that Hilco can afford to pay these taxes,” she said.
Hilco says it intends to redevelop the site into a “multimodal industrial park with ancillary rail infrastructure, energy infrastructure, marine capabilities and commercial uses.”
An economic impact study commissioned by Hilco estimates the project would generate 19,000 full-time, permanent, direct and indirect jobs, and deliver an annual economic impact of about $3 billion to the region at build-out, after about a decade. It would also generate 13,000 construction jobs.
Keystone Opportunity Zones are abandoned, unused, and underused areas the state says would benefit from additional investment. The Commerce Department has designated about 500 properties as KOZs.