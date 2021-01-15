The Stadium Casino was built on the site of a Holiday Inn that was demolished to make way for the casino and a new 12-story, 208-room hotel that has sweeping views of the Center City skyline to the north, and the infield of Citizens Bank Park to the south (though the Phillies’ outfielders will mostly be out of view). The synergy with the Stadium District is what attracted the owners, the Cordish Cos., to build on the site.