Pennsylvania Online Casino in focus August 2022

BetMGM

A generous new customer promo is yours when you sign up for BetMGM Casino, who boast one of the best and most recognisable casino sites out there.

They boast a strong amount of slots, table games and variety games, with their jackpot and megaways slots also proving to be quite the catch.

They’re one of the biggest brands in the USA given how long they’ve been going for, with their very popular online sportsbook one of the best out there also.

There’s no better time to get onboard and sign up with BetMGM this month.

Top 5 Pennsylvania Online Casinos

BetMGM - Amazing options and generous offers Caesars - Brilliant sign up offer and live casino FanDuel - Variety of slots and strong offers PlayLive - Excellent offers and table games BetRivers - Existing offers and great jackpots

1. BetMGM Casino

Pros Cons Excellent welcome offer available Jackpot slots options could be improved Huge variety of casino games Poker section can be slightly confusing

Boasting one of the best sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, BetMGM’s Casino is a similarly stellar offering.

A generous new customer promo is yours when you sign up.

BetMGM has a substantial amount of slots, table games and variety games, with jackpot and megaways slots very popular with users.

MGM is one of the biggest brands in the U.S., and there isn’t a better choice out there than BetMGM Casino.

2. Caesars Casino

Pros Cons Strong live dealer and blackjack offerings Site layout could be clearer Brilliant stand-alone Poker section Existing customer offers could be better

Caesars boasts one of the most well-known casino brands in the U.S. thanks to the famous Caesars Palace.

The online casino certainly makes this reputation proud, as it’s easily one of the best casino sites you’re going to come across.

The range of games offered with Caesars is very strong, with their selection of slots, video poker and table games proving to be some of best amongst competitors.

The new customer is also top-of-the-range, all factors that contribute to Caesars being one of the best casino sites you can sign up with in Pennsylvania.

3. FanDuel Casino

Pros Cons Very strong blackjack game selection No virtual sports or slingo offered Brilliant range of jackpot slots Poker offerings could be improved

In terms of existing customer offers, FanDuel is one of the best real money online casinos around, with promotions allowing users to ge abonus funds and risk-free bets.

Like DraftKings, FanDuel runs one of the best Fantasy Sports Betting sites out there, and have moved into the sportsbook and online casino world through the years.

The selection of slots is great, with a variety of jackpot slots being one of the standout points to the online casino. Combined with a healthy new customer bonus, FanDuel makes for a strong online casino.

4. PlayLive Casino

Pros Cons Strong range of current customer offers Site layout could be cleaner Great table game selection Video Poker offerings could be stronger

PlayLive casino is one of the strongest options out there when it comes to Pennsylvania online casinos.

PlayLive boasts a generous range of ongoing customer promotions for both new and existing customers to get involved, allowing you to get the most out of your money when playing its online casino games.

PlayLive’s welcome offer proves to be strong, while the range of games also allow for a huge level of variety when playing online casino.

Slots, jackpot slots, video poker and table games are all offered in abundance with PlayLive, making it an excellent choice to side with when choosing your online casino site.

5. BetRivers Casino

Pros Cons Impressive slots selection Live dealer offerings could be improved Great video poker offerings No virtual sports or slingo games

Much like other operators, BetRivers has launched an online casino in the past few years, one that definitely deserves a place in our top five.

BetRivers teamed up with SugarHouse to offer a very impressive online casino, one that exceeds in a number of areas.

BetRivers’ rewards and promotions are a sight to behold, with both new and existing users able to claim a number of rewards on a weekly and monthly basis by simply playing with their online casino.

BetRivers offers a wide range of slots, table games and slingo games, with jackpot slots and video poker games also aplenty.

Most of BetRivers’ games will be available 24/7, allowing you to play at whichever time of the day suits you best.

Stars Casino

The Stars online Casino was launched by PokerStars in 2018, and offers a fantastic variety of games to play.

If you’re a fan of poker, then look no further than StarsCasino. Offering users the chance to show their skills and play over 20 different varieties of online poker.

While their bonus offer is not the most enticing, their link with PokerRoom makes this online gambling site the go-to choice if you’re a fan of both poker and casino.

Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino was the first online gambling site in Pennsylvania, and despite its short life as an online platform, the site promises great games and generous bonuses.

Despite a great VIP section and sign-up offer, Hollywood Casino lacks in many areas. No app has been launched yet, and has limited selections in terms of table games, slots and live options.

As Hollywood Casino settles into the world of online casinos, there should be plenty of growth and development as it tries to catch up to the big names in Pennsylvania.

Best Pennsylvania Online Casino Bonuses

Benefits of Pennsylvania Online Casino gambling

Convenience

Part of the attraction of using online casinos is the convenience of it. Users are able to play anywhere within state boundaries via a mobile app or desktop client, making online casinos easily accessible.

To play at a retail casino a player may have to travel a significant distance and wait in queues for tables.

With online gambling, users have instant access to games from wherever they may be, and are able to start playing immediately.

You are also able to play multiple games at the same time, something that isn’t ever possible when playing at retail casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions

Many fantastic sign-up offers are available for new customers at all online casinos in Pennsylvania.

Online promotions are much better than retail promotions, with a fantastic range of bonuses and offers on many table games, slots and live casino games.

Retail casinos will hardly have any welcome offers available for new customers, with you just being able to play the online casino games on offer.

As already stated, this is hardly the case when it comes to Pennsylvania’s online casinos, with a whole range of offers and promotions available for both new and existing customers.

This, in turn, allows you to get the most out of your money when playing with Pennsylvania’s online casinos, something that won’t always be possible when playing in-person.

Integrated Sportsbooks

Many of the online casinos in Pennsylvania also have online sportsbooks. BetMGM and Caesars have integrated sportsbooks, meaning your balances can be carried across from the sportsbook to the casino.

The likes of FanDuel, Unibet and BetRivers also have sportsbooks that are directly linked with their Pennsylvania online casino sites.

This means that you most likely won’t need to create separate accounts to play either, with you able to switch between the two in mere seconds.

This won’t always be possible when playing in-person, with some retail casinos not always offering sportsbooks to bet with on-site.

Privacy and security

Signing-up for a brand new online casino and depositing your money into a new account can be a little daunting, it’s understandable to be so.

However, we can assure that all of the casino sites mentioned in this piece are fully legal and licensed in Pennsylvania, meaning you don’t have to worry when creating your new account and making your first deposit.

All licensed casino sites have strict rules and regulations to follow to ensure nothing happens to your money, so any funds you deposit into your account will be in safe hands.

More Banking Options

Another benefit of playing casino online as opposed to in-person is the sheer amount of deposit and withdrawal methods that are available to you.

Retail casinos will, more often than not, only accept very few deposit and withdrawal methods, with the main one being cash.

Some casino cashiers will work with you to cash money orders or use other forms of payment. But this can end up proving to be a drawn-out and confusing process.

Pennsylvania’s online casinos and betting sites offer many banking options. You can use your debit card to fund your account, initiate a wire transfer, use prepaid credit cards or Visa gift cards.

They also often work with electronic wallet providers, such as Paypal, Neteller, or Skrillex, with some even allowing you to use Bitcoin in order to fund your online casino account.

Pennsylvania Online Casino games

Slots

Slot games are one of the most fun games to play when it comes to online casinos, with every online casino boasting a wide range of slot games.

The best casinos will have a number of different types of slots on offer for users to play:

Classic Slots

Five-Reel Slots

Progressive Slots

Mega-Spin Slots

Multi-Payline Slots

The best online casino sites out there will also possess slots that are styled with different themes, ranging from sports styled slots, as well as entertainment and seasonally themed slot games.

Many of these slots have amazing jackpots available, with loads of new offers and promotions coming up week by week.

Jackpot Slots

Jackpot slots are very similar to regular slots. However, the amount you can win will increase depending on how often each slot game is played.

This means that the jackpots are progressive and can end up being worth millions of dollars after a certain amount of time.

Once these jackpot amounts are won, the prize disappears and defaults back to its standard, default level. It will then build up again over time as more players wager on the slot.

Table Games

Poker

Poker is arguably the most famous casino game you can play.

The best casinos for U.S. players will offer a video poker section and a separate online poker site that runs parallel to the main online gambling site.

Video poker can be played both offline and online, against both the house and other players, with this requiring just a basic level of poker knowledge to succeed in.

There are many variations of video poker, meaning you’re spoilt for choice on which table to sit on.

If you’re more serious about playing poker, online poker is a great way to show your skills against other players.

Online poker involves a higher level of skill, while video poker depends entirely on the cards you have been dealt.

The most common vacations of poker found are available at most online casinos, such as Texas Hold ‘Em, Casino Hold ‘Em, Five-Card Draw and many more.

Roulette

Perhaps the most popular table game, Roulette offers many outcomes for people to bet on. With plenty of variations of roulette, there is no shortage of roulette tables for bettors in the USA.

Roulette wheels contain 38 numbers, with players able to bet on single numbers, red or black, odd or even and many other options. Roulette is entirely up to chance, with certain strategies more beneficial than others.

Blackjack

One of the most notorious casino games, blackjack sees you trying to get cards that add up to, or get as close to, a score of 21 as possible.

With many variations of blackjack available, it is easy to understand and fun to play online.

Many of the bigger online casinos will offer plenty of variations of blackjack, with sports themed, seasonally themed, as well as many popular culture referenced blackjack games.

There is no doubt that there will be a blackjack game for you.

Baccarat

One of the most common card games in casinos, Baccarat is available to play at all the best online gambling sites.

In Baccarat, every player, including the dealer, will be dealt two cards face up, with the objective being to get to as close to a value of nine as possible.

If you’ve bet on the player to win, you will double your money if you win. If you bet on the dealer and they win, you’ll get 95% of what you wagered originally.

Baccarat is a relatively easy game to play with generally simple rules, making it a popular game for those that don’t want to endure the drama and stress of poker.

Craps

Less popular than Blackjack and Roulette, but still just as fun. A common dice game in real life, there are a number of variations of craps available at online casinos in Pennsylvania.

Live Casino

Live casino games are often shown via a live streaming video link, with you able to see both the table of whatever game you’re playing and the dealer via this stream.

You are able to wager on these live tables via your online casino’s site or app, with you also often able to communicate with the dealers via a live chat.

These games include Live roulette, live blackjack, live poker and many more live options.

Pennsylvania Retail Casinos

As well as the number of online casinos in Pennsylvania, there are in-person, retail casinos available across the state. With large cities Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, there is no shortage of retail options for bettors.

Sportsbook Location BetRivers Philadelphia Rivers Casino, Philadelphia BetRivers Pittsburgh BetRivers Casino, Pittsburgh FanDuel Valley Forge Casino, King of Prussia FanDuel Live! Casino, Philadelphia FanDuel Live! Casino, Pittsburgh Caesars Harrah’s, Philadelphia Caesars Hollywood Casino, Grantville Parx Parx Casino, Bensalem Parx South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook, Philadelphia BetFred Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem TwinSpires Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Erie FOX Bet Mount Airy Casino, Mt Pocono DraftKings The Meadows Sportsbook, Washington Unibet Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre Unibet The Downs at Lehigh Valley, Allentown

Pennsylvania Online Casino Customer Service

Casino Site Email? Phone? Live Chat? Live Chat Hours BetMGM Casino Yes Yes Yes 24/7 Unibet Casino Yes Yes Yes 8AM - 11PM Caesars Casino Yes Yes Yes 24/7 DraftKings Casino Yes Yes Yes 24/7 FanDuel Casino Yes Yes Yes 24/7 Stars Casino Yes Yes Yes 24/7 BetRivers Casino Yes Yes Yes 9.30AM - 2AM Hollywood Casino Yes Yes Yes 24/7

All of the best online casinos in Pennsylvania will have options available for you to use when contacting them regarding any queries or questions you may have.

The top Pennsylvania casinos will allow you to contact them via email, phone or live chat, with the absolute best allowing you to do so at any time of the day.

It’s important to check beforehand exactly what times your online casino’s customer service section operates between to ensure you don’t try to address any queries you have when they’re not available.

Additionally, the best online casinos in Pennsylvania will offer FAQs sections on top of the usual customer service options, allowing users to scroll through and see if their questions have already been asked by previous players.

This allows you to potentially answer your queries without having to contact the online casino directly.

Pennsylvania Online Casino FAQs

How to deposit with PA online casino sites

There are payment options available for customers depositing into an online casino in Pennsylvania:

Payment Method Operators Transaction Fee Withdrawal Time Debit/Credit Card All Between 0.8% to 3.8% Instant PayPal Unibet, Stars No Fee 1-3 days ACH Transfer/E-Check All No Fee 2-5 days Casino Play+ Hollywood, SugarHouse, BetRivers, UniBet No Fee Instant VIP Preferred Hollywood, UniBet, BetMGM, SugarHouse, BetRivers No Fee 2-3 days PayNearMe All No Fee Instant

Are PA online casinos legit?

Online casinos in Pennsylvania are completely legal and 100% legit. All online casinos in Pennsylvania are legally licensed and regulated by state law.

Unlike offshore casinos, Pennsylvania online casinos follow gambling laws from the state, and the gambling laws in the U.S.

How much money can I win from a PA online casino?

The amount of money paid out by online casinos varies with each operator.

The proportion of wagers paid out to online casino players in winnings is known as the payout or return to player (RTP) percentage.

Every PA online casino game has a different RTP percentage, and is not specific to each site:

Online Casino Payout Percentage BetMGM 98.3% Unibet 97.5% Caesars 97.2% Stars 96.6%

Do I have to be a permanent Pennsylvania resident to play with PA online casinos?

You are required to be within the official Pennsylvania state lines in order to play any of the games offered by the online casinos that are available.

However, you are not required to be a permanent resident of the Keystone State in order to get involved.

Additionally, you’ll only be able to play with Pennsylvania online casinos that are available in the state.

Thus, should you be signed up with an online casino that is available in other states but not in Pennsylvania, you will not be able to play with this online casino while in Pennsylvania.

Who regulates online gambling in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is the association in charge with regulating online gaming, with the PGCB able to issue licenses and regulate license holders because of this.

This has been the case for some time now, with Pennsylvania legalizing online gambling through the Expanded Gaming act in 2017, one that allows Pennsylvania casinos to offer online slots, poker and table games.

How long does it take to withdraw from a PA online casino?

The amount of time it takes your online casino to payout your winnings will depend on two factors: the online gambling site you’re with and the withdrawal method you’ve opted to use.

Some online casinos will only offer certain withdrawal options for you to use, thus the time it takes to withdraw will depend on the options available.

Additionally, some withdrawal methods will take longer than others. However, most will see your winnings placed into your bank account within 24 to 48 hours.

Some methods will take longer, with some requiring you to wait as long as 3-5 business days before your winnings are with you.

What is the newest online casino to open in Pennsylvania?

Golden Nugget is the most recent online gambling site to launch in the state, with its casino site going live in Pennsylvania as of March 2022.

Those currently in Pennsylvania are currently able to sign-up with them and play the thousands of games they have available right now.

How many online casinos are there available in Pennsylvania?

Currently, more than 16 online casinos are live and active in the Keystone state, with the likes of BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel being the best options to choose from at this point.

Pennsylvania currently boasts one of the highest totals out of all states when it comes to the amount of online gambling sites that are live.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.