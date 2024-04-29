WrestleMania banners that hung on Philly streets are for sale. The auction has raised over $10,000 in 6 hours.

WrestleMania fans can add new memorabilia to their collections: the street pole banners that announced WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau began an auction to sell 59 street pole banners on Monday. Those interested in acquiring one of the banners can bid online, and have until the auction closes at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 3. The auction, which began at 9 a.m., had already raised $10,708 bids by around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Not in recent memory have these banners been auctioned off,” said Larry Needle, executive director of PHL Sports, a business division of the PHLCVB, via email. ”This really speaks to the incredible passion of the WWE fan base and the tremendous amount of unsolicited outreach we received for the banners.”

WrestleMania 40, which was held at Lincoln Financial Field earlier this month, was “by any metric, the biggest WrestleMania of all time,” according to WWE’s chief content officer. Over two nights, 145,298 fans flocked to the Linc, setting a new record for the event. Fans also traveled from all 50 states and 64 countries to Philadelphia for WrestleMania, according to the WWE.

The auction lot includes small banners for sale which measure 54 inches by 30 inches, and large banners which measure 9 feet by 4 feet. The starting bid for the large banners is $200 and $100 for the small ones.

Most banners for sale feature an individual superstar including Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. There are also banners for auction that read “Philadelphia Welcomes World WrestleMania.”

One banner that features Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Roman Reigns, had the highest bid of all banners at $400, as of Monday afternoon.

Proceeds of the auction will go to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau Foundation, which was created in 2002 and helps promote the city’s tourism industry.